4 Atlanta Falcons fighting for their futures after the 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
2. Kaleb McGary
The Atlanta right tackle has shown improved play this year and given reason to believe he can still be a long-term answer. However, the Falcons have a lot of money tied up on their offensive line with Matthews, McGary, and Lindstrom all under big contracts. There is an argument the team could part ways with the right tackle and escape his contract this offseason.
Drew Dalman's future is very much up in the air and the Falcons could look to re-sign the center long term. Storm Norton has stepped in for McGary more than once and looked extremely capable. The Falcons could look to add to the position in the draft and re-sign Norton allowing him the chance to start.
McGary needs to stop having moments every game when it appears he forgets what he's doing on the field and simply ushers a pass rusher straight into Kirk Cousins. These whiffs have often been the most consistent part of McGary's game during his tenure with the Falcons. For this reason, it is completely a consideration the team opts to part ways with the right tackle if he doesn't have a strong second half of the season.