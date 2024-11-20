4 Atlanta Falcons fighting for their futures after the 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
3. Lorenzo Carter
The edge rusher's snaps being turned into special teams reps show just how far he has fallen. Heading into the year Carter was the starter and expected to be at least a big part of the team's rotation. While Carter has never been an elite pass rusher he was an occasional threat and an above average run defender.
Whether it is Lake's scheme or regression from the linebacker depends on who you ask. What is inarguable is that Carter has become completely unplayable and made himself a special teams or fringe roster piece. If the Falcons did what they should have in the offseason and cut Carter in favor of re-signing Bud Dupree we aren't having this discussion.
Another example of poor roster building from a front office that understood heading into the year Carter wouldn't be a solution for the pass rush. While no one saw this level of regression coming it could have been avoided if the Falcons made the obvious move. Perhaps Carter has a strong finish to the year and forces his way back into the lineup. It seems more likely the veteran remains a special teams piece and is spending his final season with the Falcons.