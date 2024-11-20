4 Atlanta Falcons fighting for their futures after the 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
4. Matthew Judon
The veteran pass rusher was brought in as the expected answer for a unit that had lost far too many pieces in the offseason. Already they were a bad pass rush and taking away two of your top pass rushers didn't help matters. The team had two answers drafting Bralen Trice and trading for former New England Patriot Matthew Judon. Trice would never play a snap for the Falcons missing the entire season due to a preseason injury.
Judon has been an unquestionable bust for the team after an early surge. Judon is struggling in part due to a complete lack of help around him. However, after the struggles started there is reason to question his effort and ability. Judon's motor hasn't been what you want to see from your top pass rusher and his snaps at times have reflected this fact.
The veteran was put back into the lineup based on a complete lack of other options. This leaves the door open that perhaps he can turn back the clock and have a strong finish to the season. If there is a path to Atlanta's defense turning things around it is Judon returning to the level he played at before this season.