4 Atlanta Falcons not named Kirk Cousins who must show improvement in Week 14
By Nick Halden
1. Younghoe Koo
Any kicker without Koo's accomplishments is already cut and the team looking for another answer. This isn't to suggest any player with Koo's ceiling is currently sitting in free agency. However, it wouldn't be difficult to find an upgrade over what Koo has been for the last five games. You simply cannot explain away his struggles as a bad game or simply a change in style.
There isn't a reason Koo should be missing the layups he did against the Saints or Chargers. Those misses cost Atlanta two wins that completely flipped the season. Yes, Kirk Cousins was supposed to be the solution and able to overcome the misses to put the Falcons in a position to win despite Koo's misses.
Still, there isn't going to be an answer that can be accepted if Koo misses another easy kick against Minnesota. The once extremely reliable part of Atlanta's game now seems to be a coin toss and it doesn't appear to be getting any better. Give Raheem Morris credit for having his player's back but it can only last so long. Cost the Falcons another game and the team is going to be forced to make a change.