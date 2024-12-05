4 Atlanta Falcons not named Kirk Cousins who must show improvement in Week 14
By Nick Halden
3. Kaleb McGary
The Atlanta right tackle had arguably his worst game of the season against the Chargers. Just when it appeared the tackle was starting to return to form his status is back into question. Kirk Cousins doesn't help the offensive line with the fact he cannot move. The quarterback is going to shift in the pocket and use whatever space is created.
McGary as a pass blocker can be great at times with the very next turning into a traffic cop directing pressure into the backfield. Atlanta has an interesting decision to make at the position with McGary being a player the team could look to cut to save cap space in the offseason.
A game like this pushes the Falcons in that direction when it is hard to imagine getting much worse. The frustrating part of this is the fact McGary can be great when his footwork is focused and the tackle is locked in. How quickly it devolves and allows pressure to get home is confusing for a player who remains wildly inconsistent. At this point it is safe to say the next give games are likely to determine whether or no McGary has a future with the team.