4 Atlanta Falcons not named Kirk Cousins who must show improvement in Week 14
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
At this point it is hard to expect anything from the tight-end. Seeing Pitts have a great game or make a play is a tease to what Atlanta fans believed he could be. Making matters worse we are in year four and the pass catcher's rookie season was by far his best year. The year Matt Ryan was running for his life and the Falcons had no rushing attack to speak of was Kyle's best season.
Explaining it away as simply due to Arthur Smith and the injury is no longer going to cut it. We see when Kirk Cousins is scanning the field how often Pitts is far down progressions. If the Falcons are going to figure things out on offense they must turn back the clock on Pitts.
Make the tight-end an early part of your game and attempt to have him engaged in the offense. The lack of catches or plays designed for someone with such a huge size advantage is frustrating. Pitts is too talented to remain on the roster if you're not going to attempt to figure out how to use him in the gameplan more consistently. Otherwise, it is time to turn the page and move on.