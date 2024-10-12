4 Atlanta Falcons players in need of a bounce back week in Carolina
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has more rushing yards than Atlanta's star running back this season. All three of Atlanta's wins have been completely on the shoulders of quarterback Kirk Cousins and kick Younghoe Koo.
Bijan Robinson was supposed to be the driving force of this Atlanta offense. Allowing the team to control the clock and establish the run game taking pressure off Kirk Cousins and allowing the offense to have a balanced attack. While there have been a handful of nice plays, more often than not it seems Robinson stumbles forward for a yard and falls at the line of scrimmage.
While you could blame the run blocking up front it is the same scheme and blockers that Tyler Allgeier seems to have zero problems creating consistent positive plays for. Robinson has been outplayed albeit in a smaller sample size by Allgeier.
If there was ever a get right week for the Atlanta starting back it is in Carolina after an extra three days of rest. You've made it past the toughest part of the schedule. This should be a game you take control of early and allow Robinson and Allgeier to go to work controlling the clock and putting the game away early.