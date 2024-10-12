4 Atlanta Falcons players in need of a bounce back week in Carolina
By Nick Halden
2. Kaden Elliss
The change in the middle of Atlanta's defense without Nate Landman is shockingly drastic. Elliss hasn't played well and continued to struggle for the Falcons last week. When Troy Andersen is healthy again there is reason to wonder if we could see Elliss used more often as an edge rusher. With the struggles Elliss is having in the middle of the field changes aren't out of the question.
Andersen's last start was the best game of his young career and left reason to believe the Falcons could be better off with Landman, Andersen, and rookie JD Bertrand as their rotation. Use Kaden Elliss as an edge rusher and attempt to find a pass rusher within your roster.
Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie have both been completely incapable of rushing the quarterback and left every reason to search for a replacement. Perhaps the transition isn't one Elliss can make and the backer will rebound in the middle of Atlanta's defense. However, looking at his career and early 2024 production there is every reason to consider making a change. Elliss needs to take a step forward against Carolina or it might be time to begin having these conversations.