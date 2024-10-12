4 Atlanta Falcons players in need of a bounce back week in Carolina
By Nick Halden
3. Kaleb McGary
Can Kaleb McGary go one game without having a moment to appear completely lost on the football field? That is the low bar McGary has set for himself with the struggles he has displayed in pass protection. In complete fairness to McGary, the right tackle's last healthy start was the best of the past two seasons and gave reason to believe he could still be a long-term answer.
His return from injury against Tampa wasn't terrible but there was a complete whiff that simply can't happen with Kirk Cousins as your quarterback. A non-mobile quarterback coming off Achilles repair cannot have a tackle who once a game allows an edge rusher to get a full head of steam and offer no resistance.
That is going to end with Cousins injured and Penix having McGary guarding his blindside. McGary doesn't have to be perfect just less sloppy with his footwork putting himself in better positions to not consistently allow a free rusher. It doesn't help that Storm Norton has looked just as capable in relief of the tackle. Kaleb McGary can be moved away from at the end of the season turning up the pressure on the right tackle to find his 2022 form.