4 Atlanta Falcons players in need of a bounce back week in Carolina
By Nick Halden
4. Matthew Judon
Perhaps this inclusion isn't fair to Judon and the consistent presence he has had for the Falcons. What would their defense look like without the one capable edge rusher? However, with Judon's ability and the complete lack of other options Atlanta is going to need Judon to make consistent big plays for their defense to get off the field.
It isn't fair but it is the position Atlanta has put themselves and Judon into. With Carolina's banged up offensive line and the struggles at quarterback this is a week Judon should have his first multi-sack game. After failing to make an impact in Tampa this is a bounce bounce-backback spot for a player who has been one of the most valuable additions of the offseason.
Whether it was setting up the pick-six of Derek Carr that won the Saints game or consistently creating pressure, Judon is Atlanta's only pass rush. Failing to make an impact as he did against the Bucs is understandable but cannot be accepted until the Falcons bring in more help. They are going to need Judon to be great every week and that wasn't the case against Tampa. Expect a big game from the Atlanta pass rusher.