4 Atlanta Falcons players that have a chance to earn extensions in 2025

1. Bijan Robinson

The Falcons are going to want to lock up Bijan Robinson as early as possible. The running back market has been reset thanks to Saquon Barkley's new deal. The Falcons are going to need to match this rate to be able to re-sign Robinson. The young star has an argument for a higher rate despite not helping his team in a Super Bowl. Robinson is younger and a far more consistent threat as a receiver. Atlanta needs to be prepared to reset the market if they want to keep Robinson past his rookie deal.

With such a high injury risk position, the Falcons could opt to take another path. You have two seasons remaining on Robinson's deal and still could opt to use the fifth-year option and franchise tag. This would be a messy path but one the Falcons could take to avoid the risk of paying Robinson top dollar long-term.

Obviously, this risks angering your star player and presents the chance he forces a trade. No matter how it would play out, it has to at least be a consideration for Atlanta. Bijan Robinson is an offense unto himself, and the Falcons simply cannot risk letting him walk away.