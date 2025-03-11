4 Atlanta Falcons players that have a chance to earn extensions in 2025

2. Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is playing on his fifth-year option and set to be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. An extension for Pitts might already seem out of consideration, however, the 2025 season could obviously change this. Michael Penix Jr. is the future for Atlanta and we're only three starts into his tenure as Atlanta's starter.

Deciding what the future will or won't look like with Pitts is impossible until we see the two play at least half a season together. Whether or not the Falcons have interest in extending the pass catcher depends entirely upon how the chemistry grows with Pitts.

If the tight end were to become a primary option for Penix, it would be hard to let this walk away. If it is more of what we've seen the last three seasons, it is time to shut the door and attempt to find a more consistent answer. For Atlanta, there isn't any reason to move off Pitts this offseason despite the continued frustration. Allow Pitts to play out the contract and see if there is any improvement with the new quarterback. The answer to this decides whether you even consider a re-signing.