4 Atlanta Falcons players that have a chance to earn extensions in 2025

3. Drake London

As a reminder, in Atlanta's final game of the season, London had ten catches for 187 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. It was as dominating of a game from an Atlanta receiver fans have seen since Julio Jones left the franchise. London finally has a quarterback that understands what he does best and is willing to trust he will be the one that wins the contested catch.

Penix's quick trust in London is exciting when you consider what this duo could accomplish with more reps. The quarterback wasn't practicing with the first team offense and had only three weeks to get on the same page with his receivers.

London took very little time to gain Penix's trust and to understand what he needs to do to get the football. The offense completely changed and the ceiling for the receiver is becoming clear. With this in mind, the Falcons are going to have to be willing to pay London market value at an expensive position. Extensions aren't growing any cheaper for star receivers. While London isn't Justin Jefferson or JaMarr Chase, it wouldn't be surprising to see his camp ask for close to this in a possible extension.