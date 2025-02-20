4 Atlanta Falcons players who proved they deserved a bigger role in 2025

1. Michael Penix Jr.

Already the Atlanta quarterback is being pointed to as the future for Atlanta. The biggest issue with the quarterback is simply a lack of reps due to loyalty to Kirk Cousins. It was a mistake that appears to have cost the Falcons a playoff spot. With more reps, it is easy to make the argument Penix has the Falcons in the playoffs and perhaps is able to win a round. The ceiling for this team was never as a Super Bowl contender but capable quarterback play would have had the team in the playoffs.

Now the Falcons will turn the page and give Penix the chance to prove he is the future of the franchise. Kirk Cousins is likely to be either cut or traded leaving the team's fate completely in the hands of the young quarterback.

There is every reason to believe this is the right decision based on the first three starts. It is fair to wonder what could have been if the Falcons had given Penix the chance to start from the start of the season and spent the money on defensive upgrades instead of Cousins. No matter the answer, Atlanta has turned the page to Penix.