4 Atlanta Falcons players who proved they deserved a bigger role in 2025

2. Ryan Neuzil

Drew Dalman is the only Atlanta offensive starter slated to his free agency in the 2025 offseason. With the amount of defensive pieces this roster needs it might be time to let Dalman walk away. Paying the center top dollar when you have so little cap space is going to be close to impossible. Building an offense to carry your team isn't the way to win a Super Bowl. You need a defense capable of getting a handful of key stops. Right now, the Falcons don't have anything close to this as illustrated in the final two games of the season.

Opting to let Dalman walk and give another piece a chance could make sense for both sides. Neuzil is going to be a free agent as well but would be an incredibly cheap player to re-sign. Already you've seen what the center is capable of as a starter.

Dalman missed a big chunk of the 2024 season and Neuzil stepped in playing at a surprising level. Re-signing Neuzil and drafting competition could be Atlanta's path forward at the position. They cannot afford to give Dalman the type of contract the center is likely to garner.