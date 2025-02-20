4 Atlanta Falcons players who proved they deserved a bigger role in 2025

3. Arnold Ebiketie

Yet another year when the Atlanta pass rusher showed up late in the season and put together a surge at the end of the season. Ebiketie needs to either become a part of the solution to Atlanta's pass rush consistently or it is time to move on. Allow him the chance to compete for a starting role and take the snaps you've given to Lorenzo Carter over the past few seasons.

Ebiketie has shown an improved effort in defending the run and staying in position to set the edge. There are improvements and if the Falcons are going to take a step forward rushing the passer Ebiketie needs to be a part of the solution.

4. Natrone Brooks

Brooks was one of the surprises of Atlanta's preseason. Give the corner a chance to win a contributing role and become the team's 4th or 5th answer at the position. You're likely going to lose both Dee Alford and Mike Hughes in free agency. The team needs to make multiple additions and Brooks will have a chance to be part of the solution.

Give the corner credit for finding a way to win a roster spot and making an impression. Atlanta should allow him the chance to continue to develop and win a bigger role.