4 Atlanta Falcons veterans who could become cap casualties this offseason

1. Kirk Cousins

This is the most obvious inclusion that is completely dependent on two factors. The first is whether the Falcons can find a team desperate enough to trade for the veteran's contract. Atlanta isn't going to be able to simply cut the veteran quarterback based on the deal they handed him. It is more expensive for the Falcons to cut Kirk than to keep him as the backup quarterback. Their only path to saving cap space is an early summer trade.

If the Falcons can hold off on trading Kirk Cousins until June, they will open up additional cap space. Atlanta's second hurdle is the fact the team handed Cousins a no-trade clause. The veteran holds all the power in negotiations with the ability to turn down any team or force the Falcons to bring him in as the backup or cut his contract.

Cousins is the only name on the list that isn't an easy decision considering the team's limited options. It is hard to see any path to the quarterback returning as the team's backup as they focus on turning the page. On the other hand, what team is going to be desperate enough to add a quarterback they will take on this deal?