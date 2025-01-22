4 Atlanta Falcons veterans who could become cap casualties this offseason

2. Grady Jarrett

This is a tough conversation to have about the second longest tenured Atlanta Falcon and an unquestioned leader. Give Jarrett respect for his effort and continually putting his head down and playing at a high level. There are few players that could endure the frustrations and heartbreak this franchise has put Jarrett through and still represent them at a high level.

Jarrett had every reason to demand his way out of Atlanta earlier in his career and stuck with the team. That is a part of what makes this discussion so difficult. Still, it is a brutal business focused on small sample sizes and the most recent results. Jarrett's contract is far richer than it should be when you consider how Atlanta's defense fared down the stretch.

The veteran defensive lineman doesn't have the impact he once did and has dealt with consistent injury issues. There is an easy argument to be made the Falcons should attempt to save the cap space and move on. However, there is the thought the deal could be reworked affording both cap space and Jarrett to return. Regardless, it is a conversation the front office must have throughout the offseason.