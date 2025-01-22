4 Atlanta Falcons veterans who could become cap casualties this offseason

3. DeAngelo Malone

Malone might not take up a large portion of Atlanta's cap space, but it should be the easiest cut of the offseason. Malone's game-changing penalty cannot be forgiven nor forgotten when you consider what was on the line. Yes, it falls on Raheem Morris and former coordinator Jimmy Lake for having the player on the field in that spot in the first place.

However, you shouldn't have a depth player retained you are actively scared of putting on the field. Malone is an easy cut that saves the Falcons around $1- million in projected space. While this isn't going to result in any splashy moves it further pushes the Falcons in the right direction. Get Malone off the roster and give the spot to another project player with a chance to make the rotation.

With how little Malone was on the field in the 2024 season it is easy to see what his future will be. If you could not make Atlanta's pass rushing rotation during this last season you're unlikely to have a future in this league. As harsh as this might seem it is the reality of a league that is unforgiving. Malone needs to be cut and give another pass rusher a chance.