4 Atlanta Falcons veterans who could become cap casualties this offseason

4. David Onyemata

The pairing of Onyemata and Jarrett was expected to be far more dynamic than the reality of the duo's production. It wasn't helped by the fact Jarrett missed the majority of the 2023 season which was by far Onyemata's better year. The question for the Falcons is if cutting the veteran lineman is worth $8-million in cap space. That is roughly the same amount in dead cap you will pick up to allow the veteran to move on and play elsewhere.

Whether or not this is a move worth making all depends on Atlanta's ability to land an impact free agent. There is an argument to be made that Jeff Ulbrich should be given a chance to work with the veteran duo. However, the team has invested heavily at the position and has a number of young pieces they could use to replace either or both veterans.

It isn't as if either player has been awful or made mistakes, but rather the reality of when your defense is this awful why not save the cap space? The team the Falcons have put together isn't getting the job done and perhaps they would be wise to reset the defensive line and attempt to put together a cheaper and younger unit.