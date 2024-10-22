4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve blame for team's frustrating blowout loss
By Nick Halden
1. Terry Fontenot
The Atlanta Falcons' front office did a great job of adding Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and adding depth to the offensive line. However, the job they did defensively left a lot to be desired. Rookie defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus was inactive yet again while Atlanta fans were forced to watch a mess of a pass rush and defense line this team continues to put on the field.
How much worse could the rookie be compared to the current options? Aside from the draft mistakes you have the obvious inability to add to the pass rush. A unit that was already struggling lost Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree in the offseason. Your solution is to do absolutely nothing and only trade for veteran Matthew Judon after rookie Bralen Trice is lost for the year.
You knew it was the weak point of the defense and somehow you not only failed to improve but made the problem worse. From the poor draft class to the lack of defensive help the Atlanta GM deserves a lot of heat for his offseason decisions. Perhaps parting ways with Arthur Smith wasn't the only change Atlanta needed to make to put the previous issues behind them.