4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve blame for team's frustrating blowout loss
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Early in the game, there was no reason to include Cousins on this list despite the team's struggles. Cousins was putting the ball where it needed to be when given chances to throw and protected the football early in the game. Offensive line penalties and odd play-calling decisions hurt the Falcons and didn't allow them to get anything going early.
As this became more obvious Cousins started to press and his play regressed as the game went on. The veteran cannot be blamed for the first interception that tipped off Drake London's hands. However, the fumble that was returned for a touchdown and the second pick is completely on his poor decisions.
Atlanta had a chance at a comeback if they can live to fight another play and Cousins takes a sack. Rolling out to his left the quarterback attempted to throw over the defender who simply swatted away the ball and Seattle picked it up and rumbled for the game-sealing score. After weeks of heroics, this was a low point for Cousins and the Atlanta offense. Despite what we have seen from the veteran you have to wear this one there isn't any defense.