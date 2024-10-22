4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve blame for team's frustrating blowout loss
By Nick Halden
3. A.J. Terrell
Did the Falcons make the wrong decision paying Terrell? A question many Atlanta Falcons fans will be asking themselves after watching the corner the past two weeks. Getting beaten so consistently by Carolina and Seattle receivers in back-to-back weeks puts frustration at an all-time high. Watching helplessly as Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf targeted him.
Terrell is supposed to be this team's best corner and playing at a high level helping set the tone. Each of the past two weeks that has been far from the case. You cannot make the money Terrell is making in this league and play at this level. It is quickly going to become a problem for the Falcons and a discussion as to how big of a mistake the team might have made.
The road isn't getting any easier for Terrell with Tampa Bay looming next week. Mike Evans has a history of giving Terrell trouble and Chris Godwin is far from an easy cover. This week's game had a myriad of issues but early on Terrell helped set the tone for Seattle and the Atlanta defense. Terrell is going to have his chance at redemption quickly or a chance to add to the case Atlanta made a mistake.