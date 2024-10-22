4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve blame for team's frustrating blowout loss
By Nick Halden
4. Every Atlanta Falcons pass rusher
Picking just one of Atlanta's pass rushers would feel a bit mean spirited when the entire unit is failing at this level. How do you fail so completely against a Seattle line that is banged up and among the league's worst units? If the pass rush was ever going to come to life it is this week against Seattle and Geno Smith.
Smith seemed completely unafraid of Atlanta pass rushers as if they were simply a minor inconvenience. This approach is more than fair with the results Atlanta is getting. Who is on the field hasn't mattered the team simply cannot get out of their own way.
Dumb penalties and poor discipline offer second chances on drives and open up running lanes for quarterbacks. A large piece of the blame might belong to Terry Fontenot for building this unit, but it doesn't absolve the players from the lack of production. One would think by sheer luck or Seattle's mistakes the team could manage to get home more often. By far the worst pass rush in the league and barring a drastic trade it is hard to see anything changing in Atlanta.