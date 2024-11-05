4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for dominating win over Dallas
By Nick Halden
1. Kaden Elliss
Both this site and others have given Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss much-deserved heat for his recent play. While Sunday's game wasn't perfect it was a game that turned back the clock to the player Atlanta watched for much of last season. Not only did Elliss improve his play in the middle of the field the linebacker finally got home rushing the passer.
Atlanta's defense had half of their season total of sacks coming into the game getting Dak to the ground three times. The sack totals for the Falcons still aren't pretty but it was a step in the right direction. Elliss was a huge part of why Atlanta's defense was able to take a step forward in this game both in slowing the run and rushing the passer.
Arguably better than the sack was a key 4th down stop where Elliss shot into the backfield and caught CeeDee Lamb by the shoulder. It was a big play ending what little momentum Dallas had and keeping the Falcons in firm control of the game. While the Cowboys finished strong after their first drive of the game Atlanta controlled this one and Kaden Elliss deserves credit for his performance.