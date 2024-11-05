4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for dominating win over Dallas
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
This is the player Atlanta Falcons fans were expecting throughout last season and to start the 2024 season. Robinson looks to be the generational talent at the position deserving of a top ten pick. Robinson's ability to go up and grab misplaced throws from Cousins when the veteran dumps it to his checkdown while under pressure has impressed. As has the ability to make the first man miss and create positive yardage in what would be broken plays for almost any other back.
Against the Cowboys there was more than one occasion when Robinson was able to do this and save drives. Out of the backfield as a receiver and running in Zac Robinson's zone scheme this was the most complete game of the season Robinson has played. After leaning on Robinson heavily in the first two drives the gameplan continued after the loss of Drake London.
It was simply Kirk Cousins sitting back and distributing the ball to Bijan Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Atlanta's back is finally living up to his star potential stacking great games. Tyler Allgeier has slowed down the past two weeks and Robinson has proven himself more than capable of stepping up and picking up the slack.