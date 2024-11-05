4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for dominating win over Dallas
By Nick Halden
4. A.J. Terrell
A.J. Terrell earned his contract extension, and this week served as a reminder of his ability. It wasn't simply Terrell's efforts in coverage that made this performance impressive. Terrell has no fear of attacking anyone carrying the football no matter the size difference. That complete lack of fear and willingness to seek out contact is what has made Terrell great in Atlanta.
It was on full display this week as the Atlanta defense finally took a step forward. Yes, the garbage time touchdown from Cooper Rush inflated the numbers in what was a solid day for the Atlanta defense. After surviving early struggles the defense settled in and made life hard on Dak Prescott and the Dallas defense.
AJ. Terrell was a part of Atlanta's defensive gameplan of not allowing CeeDee Lamb to beat them. Understanding he was the one player who could hurt them the Falcons did a nice job limiting Lamb. With matchups ahead with Saints and Broncos there is reason to believe this Atlanta defense could begin to get back to the unit they were a season ago. The improvement from both Terrell and Elliss are both steps in the right direction for Atlanta.