4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for heart stopping win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback remains perfect in divisional play and has had his two best games against Tampa. What made this performance equally impressive as the first record-setting one was the understanding of the game. Cousins took a step back in the second half and focused on sustaining drives and running the clock.
Keeping the ball away from Baker Mayfield and a clueless Atlanta defense off the field. In the final two plays before Atlanta turned to the run game Cousins used his wheels to lock the game away. On a second and long Cousins took off and got the ball within a yard of a first down. After a failed Tyler Allgeier run the quarterback went under center and perfectly executed a sneak to give Atlanta the first down and keep the clock running.
Whether it was surviving early punches from the Tampa offense or adjusting his game and making key plays late it was another elite game from Cousins. One reminding Atlanta why they spent top dollar on the veteran and the difference he has made. Give the quarterback credit for bouncing back from his roughest outing of the season and putting Atlanta's season back on track.