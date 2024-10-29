4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for heart stopping win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
2. Jessie Bates
It appears to be Bates against the world when the Atlanta defense is on the field. Their best hope of getting off the field is Bates punching the ball out or finding a way to create a turnover. This happened twice against the Bucs both times in huge spots that gave Atlanta the ability to turn the game. The first was an impressive and perfectly timed punch to the football.
Not only did Bates punch the ball out but he had the awareness to locate the ball and recover it. However, one defining moment wasn't enough for the safety or an otherwise clueless Atlanta defense. A pass intended for Tampa's tight end was intercepted with Bates leaping up and fighting for the ball surviving a tough fall to bring it in. The two turnovers allowed Atlanta's defense to survive and buy enough chances for Kirk Cousins and the offense to salt it away.
The loss of Justin Simmons was felt with Richie Grant being forced into the lineup. However, it gave us another Bates legacy game to remember. A great moment for the Atlanta Falcons safety who has been worth every penny of his highly-paid contract.