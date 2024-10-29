4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for heart stopping win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
3. Darnell Mooney
This was another game where you can make the case that Mooney is Kirk's favorite target and at times the team's primary receiver. Before diving into the obvious one play that Mooney made on defense cannot be overlooked. Tyler Allgeier was fighting to get out of his own endzone and fumbled the football away. The ball kicked behind him waiting for a Tampa defender to fall on the ball and score what would have been a game-changing touchdown.
Instead, Mooney raced Tampa defenders beating them to the ball and knocking it out the back of the endzone for the safety. It was a heads-up play that saved the Falcons five points and very possibly the game. The awareness and ability to react in that moment as a receiver cannot be overlooked.
Aside from this, you have a great day from Mooney who was Atlanta's leading receiver. Five catches and 92- receiving yards with a touchdown on the day. Hard to ask more from a player who continues to find ways to impact winning and come up big in the game's biggest moments. Watching the chemistry continue to grow with Cousins gives reason to believe this Atlanta offense will continue to improve.