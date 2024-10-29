4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for heart stopping win in Tampa
By Nick Halden
4. Bijan Robinson
This was the first bad game of the season for running back Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson stepped up. While the numbers weren't eye-popping Robinson was productive and made the most of his chances. Tampa's defensive line was ready for Atlanta's zone run and left little room to create. Stopping Allgeier so consistently was surprising to watch for a back who has been so consistently productive.
Robinson averaged 4.8-yards a carry and finished with 100-scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown. It was a step forward against a tough defensive line and continued a trend of Robinson stacking productive days. After early struggles this season the back has played well against the Panthers, Seahawks, and Bucs.
He was the lone source of offense against Seattle and has continued to show improvement throughout the season. It appears the back has caught up to Atlanta's zone run scheme and is playing far better within it. Finding ways to make defenders miss and creating positive plays when there appears to be no space in front of him. As long as this continues Atlanta's offense will be one of the most dangerous in the league and have the ability to carry the team to a playoff berth.