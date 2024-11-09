4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve far more credit for 2024 performance
By Nick Halden
2. Darnell Mooney
Atlanta Falcons who have been surprises in either direction are easy to find on this roster. However, none have been more impactful or taken a bigger leap than Darnell Mooney. It isn't at all difficult to make the argument of all of Kirk's targets Mooney has the most trust. If you doubt this simply look at who Cousins gives the most chances in big spots. Yes, Drake London has been a clutch player as well but Kirk Cousins is always looking for Darnell Mooney.
The receiver's big play ability has completely changed the ceiling and ability of this offense. Kyle Pitts and Drake London are far more free to play the best versions of themselves. This is because of Mooney putting pressure on the defense and not allowing them to simply sit on the line of scrimmage and wait for the pressure to get home.
Both Pitts and London have big-play ability but neither offers the speed of Mooney. Speed that changed the way the defense must approach defending Atlanta. It allows the Falcons to attack you on all levels and has resulted in what will be a career year for Mooney. Already smashing all of last year's numbers it has been a great year for the Atlanta receiver.