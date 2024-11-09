4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve far more credit for 2024 performance
By Nick Halden
3. Jake Matthews
Kaleb McGary is the target of the offensive line discussion as the biggest swing in the unit's performance. If it isn't McGary, it is likely praising Chris Lindstrom or admiring the job young left guard Matthew Bergeron has done. All fair points that ignore the fact that Atlanta's left tackle continues one of the most impressive streaks in franchise history.
Jake Matthews remaining healthy and capable for as long as he has is beyond impressive. Rarely is there reason to note the veteran left tackle on the broadcast and that speaks to the job he has done. While Matthew may not be among the league's elite he continues to define reliability and give Kirk Cousins a chance each snap.
It is a rarity to see Matthews beaten in pass protection and he has meshed well into Zac Robinson's zone run scheme. Give the veteran credit for staying in the lineup and impacting winning at a high level. The career of Matthews has often gone overlooked based on what has gone on around him. The longest tenured Falcon remains a great starter and a big reason this offense has a chance to make a January run.