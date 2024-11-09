4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve far more credit for 2024 performance
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk Cousins
There were serious conversations in Week 1 about how soon Michael Penix Jr. could find his way into the lineup. Cousins is always doubted and picked at far more than other veteran quarterbacks of his talent level. The first mistake or stumble will be pounced on by sports pundits and even a portion of his own fanbase.
In many ways, Cousins returns the Falcons back to the days of Matt Ryan. A great veteran starter who has far too much put on him and is overlooked because of it. Put Cousins on any of the better rosters in the league and they are Super Bowl contenders. With Atlanta, Cousins has taken the Falcons from a 7-8 win team to one more than capable of contending in the conference.
Understanding what is needed and adjusting to the moment the veteran quarterback has been far more impressive than expected. A part of what makes this exciting as well is the fact it seems Cousins is growing more confident and healthy each week. As long as this continues the Falcons are going to have a chance at a surprise run going as far as Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta offense can drag them.