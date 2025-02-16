4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve more credit for their place in franchise history

1. Devonta Freeman

A lot of the lack of respect given to former Atlanta Falcons back Devonta Freeman all dates back to their infamous Super Bowl collapse. Many fans blame Freeman for the team's loss due to a key play that knocked Atlanta out of field goal range. Yes, Freeman missed the block but let's not forget the coaching decisions that led to this moment or Ryan's inability to get rid of the football. There is plenty of blame to go around and it is time to let it go and appreciate what Freeman meant to this franchise.

Freeman is the 6th leading rusher in franchise history with the five players in front of him all be well respected franchise players. Freeman was a part of arguably the best Atlanta team in franchise history and at his peak was a dynamic runner. Injuries derailed his career and would push the Falcons to move on earlier than expected.

Still, Freeman's legacy as a threat both on the ground and in the passing attack is just a part of what made Atlanta's 2016 team so lethal. Freeman's impact and the stability he offered Matt Ryan deserves far more respect. The back remains an underappreciated piece of Atlanta history.