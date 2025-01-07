4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for 2024 ending in failure

1. Kirk Cousins

Even as the veteran quarterback was unable to complete passes past the line of scrimmage, he remained easy to love off the field. It is easy to see why locker rooms have consistently put their arms around the quarterback throughout his career. His awkward dad energy is endearing when everything is clicking and he has the underdog story fans love to cheer for. With all of that said, the season of failure is directly on the shoulders of poor quarterback play.

This team could have overcome the poor coaching and a bad defense to win the NFC South with anything close to capable quarterback play. Two games that swung the season were losses to the Chargers and Saints when the defense actually played well. The game was consistently put in the hands of Kirk Cousins and all the veteran could do is throw the ball to the wrong team.

Cousins being a bust at the end of the season is what ruined an exciting year. If the version of the veteran, we watched in the middle of the season showed up the Falcons are hosting a playoff game still wondering what they might have in Michael Penix Jr.