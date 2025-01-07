4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for 2024 ending in failure

2. Raheem Morris

If Raheem Morris was anything other than a rookie head coach there would be no question the Falcons are making a change. This is where patience can hurt your franchise as it did with Arthur Smith and Dan Quinn. Sometimes one season is all you need to understand that a head coach isn't the right fit for your team. Morris more than proved this in his first season with the Falcons consistently lacking needed answers.

Yes, it was Kirk Cousins that sunk the season but who continued to back the veteran? Morris wasn't a passenger doomed with his roster to suffer because of Kirk Cousins. You're the lone leader capable of stepping up and changing the season.

Morris was far too loyal and it cost the Falcons a lost season when the division was up for grabs. Add in the awful timeout usage and having DeAngelo Malone on the field in what was a win or go home game and we've seen enough to know Morris isn't well-prepared. His team's sloppy play and a consistent lack of answers as the season fell apart is not indicative of a well-coached team. Fans simply have to hope that Michael Penix Jr. is great enough to overcome what appears to be a bad coaching situation.