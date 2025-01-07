4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for 2024 ending in failure

3. Jimmy Lake

Jimmy Lake was really put in a no-win situation at the end of the season. Raheem Morris made it known that he had a heavy hand in the defense after the team's bye week. This lines up with the increase in pressure and Atlanta's improved ability to win the line of scrimmage. Morris was given credit for the improvements but seems to be taking little blame for how the season ended.

Not only did you allow the Panthers and Commanders to go up and down the field with the season on the line you gave up back-to-back OT drives for touchdowns. It is hard to believe the Falcons are capable of being this awful defensively against rookie Jayden Daniels and Carolina starter Bryce Young.

Jimmy Lake is going to be looking for a new landing spot this offseason and it is hard to feel anything but sorry for the coordinator. He wasn't given the proper tools to run an above average defense and clearly was in over his head with the pieces given. Lake was a bad hire, and a change needed to be made but it is only fair to also point this in the direction of Raheem Morris.