4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for 2024 ending in failure

4. Terry Fontenot

What did Terry Fontenot do well for the Falcons during his tenure? It is hard to point to one area the GM has consistently won at. Drafting obviously great skill players in the first-round hardly counts as a skill. One could take a college football fan and put them in the same position and they are likely going to hit on a top-ten pick as well. What truly sets a GM apart is the ability to find talent on the second and third day of the draft.

Not only this but finding bargain deals and forgotten pieces that will fit in your scheme. Fontenot has far more misses than hits and still the Falcons continued to trust his judgment. Perhaps the GM who put his full trust in Desmond Ridder and traded up for a defensive lineman who cannot make the active roster isn't the best talent evaluator.

It is hard to say that Fontenot manages the cap well either with the Falcons now being forced to pay Kirk Cousins to play elsewhere the next two seasons. This after the Falcons have just escaped Matt Ryan's historic dead cap hit. When designating the blame, it is hard to put anyone above the GM who put this roster together.