4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for failure in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
1. Younghoe Koo
In case you doubt that this was simply one off game for one of the best kickers in franchise history consider the fact Koo has made only two of his last seven attempts. It is time for the Falcons to be concerned about a player who has defined reliability before this three game stretch. It isn't time to give up on Koo just yet but the Falcons would be wise to bring a kicker into the practice squad. Put a bit of pressure on the starter and have a backup plan in case things continue to go sideways.
Great kickers have simply lost their confidence and that is on the table it is what has happened to Koo. It seems more likely the Atlanta kicker will alter his motion that limits his range but put him among the league's most consistent kickers. Trust Koo to make the adjustment and give him at least one more game to prove this was simply one bad stretch.
With that said, this bad stretch cost the Falcons a valuable win in a playoff race. Losing to New Orleans whose season is already over is completely unacceptable and the majority of the blame is on Koo.