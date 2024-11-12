4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for failure in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins defined clutch against the Eagles and Bucs this season. The veteran quarterback pulled two wins from what appeared to be a certain defeat. Again the quarterback was asked to do this against a much lesser defense and a struggling roster. Cousins did put Koo in a position to take control of the game but understanding the struggles of the kicker it appeared the veteran pressed.
There was no need to force the ball to Drake London resulting in an interception that all but ended the game. You had all the time in the world and more downs to force the ball if put into desperation mode. It was as bad of a pick as we've seen from Cousins and isn't acceptable.
Despite this failure, the defense earned you a chance at redemption and you respond by fumbling and taking a sack you simply cannot in that spot. You're driving with a chance to get in field goal range and give Koo a chance at redemption. Instead, you fumble backward and on a 4th down desperation time don't manage to get the ball past the sticks or attempt a last-gasp throw for a score. Just an all-around complete masterclass on how not to manage the end of a game.