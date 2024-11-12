4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for failure in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
3. Terry Fontenot
How does someone earn blame that isn't coaching and has no chance to take the field? The answer to that question lies in Atlanta's pass rush and their rookie draft class. This is a team that is a player or two away from being a real conference contender. The team had the draft picks and cap space to make the needed moves to put themselves in a far better position.
Atlanta's GM understood the desperation of the pass rush and the need for better depth. Looking at the draft class that has been added in there are very few positive contributions. Atlanta could have selected a fan to manage this draft class and had a better shot at finding production. Brandon Dorlus remains inactive and the remainder of Atlanta's rookie class even when healthy struggles to get on the field.
This idea that the Falcons are building to contend long-term is great in theory, however, nothing is promised in this league. You have your weapons on rookie contracts paired with veteran defensive leaders each season you punt on is a year closer to the end of this core. In a wide-open conference, the GM's failure to fix the pass rush or add in impactful rookies is glaring.