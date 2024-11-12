4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for failure in New Orleans
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris
This is the second time we've seen Atlanta approach a game after a big win with zero energy. After big division wins the Falcons hosted the Seattle Seahawks and were demolished in their own building. It was the first blowout loss of the season and a complete mess from Atlanta. It looked as if the Falcons believed their own press clippings and thought simply showing up would result in a win.
That should have been a wakeup call to this roster that has a history of winning nothing of note. Each week should be approached with energy and focus. However, that wasn't the case yet again with Atlanta looking flat and uninterested in New Orleans.
Yes, you can only do so much as a head coach but coming out this flat against a 2-7 Saints team who is on a seven-game losing streak is frustrating. You understand their level of desperation and the energy of a coaching change. There is no reasonable answer for not expecting an early punch and having your team ready to counter. New Orleans is so talent devoid they kept giving you chances to climb back and take control and still, you had no answers.