4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for frustrating loss to Chargers
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons loss is completely on Kirk Cousins and the four interceptions the quarterback tossed. Yes, there are other pieces that deserve blame, however, Cousins is supposed to be the piece that fixes everything when the Falcons fall short. Not only was that not the case whatsoever the quarterback was the sole reason Atlanta lost this game.
Looking back at the interceptions it is increasingly difficult to defend the quarterback. All four lacked the needed heat and were obvious poor decisions. Cousins simply didn't have the power on Sunday to get the ball where it needed to be on time. This isn't the first time this has been brought up with the Falcons having reason to believe Cousins had aged overnight at the start of the season.
The quarter destroyed this idea with game-winning drives against the Eagles and Bucs. The best version of Cousins was alive and well giving the Falcons faith to believe the quarterback would be okay down the stretch. It is yet again time to question whether or not Father Time has caught up to Cousins who couldn't complete simple passes when needed. The lack of power and turnovers should have Atlanta considering Penix.