4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for frustrating loss to Chargers
By Nick Halden
3. Younghoe Koo
The Atlanta Falcons have a special teams problem and it is going to continue to cost them. If Koo doesn't miss a layup of a field goal the Falcons aren't forced to go for the final desperation heave. The kicking game has now cost the Falcons two wins even with Kirk's awful play. The Falcons defense played well enough against the Saints and Chargers to win if Koo is anything close to the player he has been.
Again it is important to note with what the Falcons are paying Kirk Cousins it is the quarterback's job to be the solution. He deserves the bulk of the blame and is the reason for Atlanta's latest slide. With that said, the Falcons have two more wins if Koo is simply average or better. Any other player would have already been cut outside of perhaps Justin Tucker who has put the Ravens in the same spot.
Atlanta shouldn't have started Koo if they believed he was actually injured or unable to hit inside his typical range. You cannot continue to defend a kicker that is costing Atlanta a playoff spot and should not be Atlanta's kicker if he isn't healthy or capable of making short yardage kicks.