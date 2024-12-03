4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most blame for frustrating loss to Chargers
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris
It is understandable that you want to stick with your veteran quarterback and might be stuck with him past this season. However, it is your job as a head coach to do whatever it takes to win games. You saw after Kirk's third interception that this was not going to turn around based on more offensive chances. Kirk Cousins had no power in his throws and was telling the defense exactly where he was putting the ball.
His footwork was sloppy and his eyes were telling the defense were to go. It turned back the clock to Desmond Ridder and the issues Atlanta had at the position last season. You see this standing on the sideline and choose your quarterback's feelings and avoiding questions over winning football.
Maybe Penix doesn't win this game or turns the ball over again. Regardless in this one game, there is no question that putting Penix in gives the Falcons a better chance to catch the Chargers off guard and win the game. Yes, after this you have a quarterback debate but it is a welcome problem if you win the game and keep in great playoff positioning.