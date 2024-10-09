4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for team's hot start
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback has three game-winning drives already this season. There is no defense for Week 1 and the complete mess from the Atlanta offense. However, it is only fair to point out Raheem Morris making the decision to hold Cousins out with the veteran not having played any meaningful snaps since tearing his Achilles with the Vikings.
Regardless of whether or not this was the right decision Atlanta's quarterback put the clunker of a game aside and has lived up to expectations. This included a clutch drive against the Eagles for the win and two great drives against the Chiefs that came up just short.
Wins against the Saints and Bucs wiped away any frustrations and Cousins is the reason this team is 3-2 and not 0-5. Put Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota back on this team and there is no question the Falcons aren't winning any of these games.
The veteran quarterback already owns the franchise passing record for most yards in a game and is just getting started. Perhaps what is most exciting about Cousins is the fact the veteran is still learning the offense and building confidence. There is reason to believe the best is yet to come.