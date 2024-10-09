4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for team's hot start
By Nick Halden
2. Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons
You can't credit one of Atlanta's safeties without talking about the other. So much of what Atlanta's defense has been able to do before their collapse in Tampa is due to their starting safeties. Even in the collapse against the Bucs you still had Simmons flying up in run support and Jessie Bates creating two chances for turnovers.
Bates' elite ability to come through in the clutch and Simmons' pass coverage have both been so much fun to watch. It is incredible to imagine what the duo could be doing if the Falcons could offer anything close to a capable pass rush. Attempting to erase so many mistakes of the first two levels of Atlanta's defense there is incredible expectations and pressure on both players.
Thus far in each of Atlanta's wins there is a play you can point to from either or both players as the reason Cousins had a chance for a game-winning drive. Atlanta has to find a way to give their secondary the pass rush it deserves. Fix the pass rush and this team has a chance to compete in the conference. Without it, you're left hoping for heroics that cannot continue at this pace.