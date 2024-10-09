4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for team's hot start
By Nick Halden
3. Younghoe Koo
How much more must Koo accomplish to enter the conversation as the best kicker in franchise history? We aren't there yet but the debate will soon begin. Let's start with last week's clutch moment in overtime. The Falcons had a delay of game penalty and Tampa took a timeout to further the urgency of the moment. Kirk Cousins and the offense just clocked the ball with one second left to give the Atlanta kicker a chance. Despite two misses on the night Koo buried the game-winner and gave Atlanta the chance for Kirk Cousins' epic overtime drive.
A week before this Koo set his personal record and kicked a 58-yard game-winner to beat the Saints. Two weeks before this Drake London took his helmet off to make what was supposed to be a game-winning PAY 15-yards further back. Younghoe Koo said no problem and gave the Falcons another lead.
Out of their three wins Kirk Cousins might be getting a lot of the attention and rightly so. However, without Koo's clutch ability how many wins do the Falcons have? The great moments are quickly piling up for a player who is finally starting to get the recognition deserved.