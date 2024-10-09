4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for team's hot start
By Nick Halden
4. Matthew Judon
The Atlanta Falcons pass rush is Matthew Judon against the world. The Atlanta Falcon is the only edge rusher to get to the quarterback this season and has made a handful of plays that swung games in Atlanta's way. Aside from the sacks you have a key deflection and a handful of pressures that helped the Falcons get off the field.
Judon's most memorable moment as a Falcon thus far was tipping a pass from Derek Carr into the arms of Troy Andersen who would rumble for a touchdown. On a day the Atlanta offense could seem to find anything but field goals Judon helped deliver.
If the Falcons could find a way to get another capable edge rusher on the other side it would change this defense completely. When the opposing offense understands there is only one threat to the quarterback on the outside it changes the protection and how hard Judon must work.
The veteran is still playing at a high level and finding ways to bring a lost pass rush to life. The sack numbers could be higher but there is no denying Judon's early impact and the continual effort the veteran has shown.